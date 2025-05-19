St. Cloud

He says she jumped from his moving truck. He left her to die in a ditch, police say.

A criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County indicates Johnathan J. Schafer was under the influence. Julia M. Marthaler died at the scene.

By Jenny Berg

May 19, 2025 at 11:04PM
A Sherburne County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Sherburne County Sheriff's Office )

A 35-year-old Becker man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and failing to render aid to his girlfriend — who he says jumped from the moving truck — and died.

Johnathan J. Schafer was charged Monday in Sherburne County District Court with one felony count of failing to stop at a crash and one misdemeanor count of DWI.

The investigation continues and additional criminal charges are possible, according to Sherburne County spokesperson David Unze.

According to the complaint, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 9:15 p.m. Thursday from a woman who said her son, Schafer, told her his girlfriend jumped out of his truck.

About five minutes later, another woman called 911 to say Schafer called her and told her that his girlfriend jumped from his truck and he was at a park, the complaint states.

Becker police responded to Becker City Park but didn’t locate Schafer; they eventually found his truck at a dog park using thermal imaging, the complaint states.

Officers “detected the very strong odor of alcohol” coming from his vehicle and saw blood on the door, door handle and Schafer’s hand, the complaint states.

Schafer agreed to travel with officers to locate the passenger, identified by Unze as Julia M. Marthaler, 23, of Nisswa. Officers found her in the grass a few feet from the road near the 5800 block of 140th Avenue SE. in Santiago Township.

Marthaler appeared to have severe head trauma and was pronounced dead a short time later, the complaint states.

Investigators learned Schafer’s phone call with his mother was a little over a minute and his phone call with the other woman lasted about 41 minutes; at no time during that window did he call 911, the complaint states.

Schafer told investigators he and Marthaler argued after leaving a bar and she jumped from the vehicle as he drove; he said he checked on her but she was not responding, and he “panicked when he saw headlights approaching the area,” the complaint states.

Schafer has on his record a gross misdemeanor conviction for domestic abuse. His next court date is scheduled for June 18.

