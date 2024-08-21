He once poached the wild animals of Zimbabwe. Now he preaches against it

In the past, Mastick, 47, might have been willing. He grew up hunting in his community's tradition, and though he grew crops and raised livestock in later years, turned to poaching when recurring droughts made farming less viable. But then he was caught late last year taking small game in the nearby Save Valley Conservancy, one of the largest private game reserves in Africa, and spent nearly three months in jail, where he said a program aimed at turning poachers into conservationists changed his outlook.