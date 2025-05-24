'He listened to me': Victims of an abusive Catholic group say Pope Leo XIV helped when others didn't

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV made plenty of enemies helping dismantle a powerful Catholic movement whose leaders physically, sexually, spiritually and psychologically abused members. As Leo's past record of handling clergy sexual abuse cases comes under scrutiny, his biggest defenders are the victims of the group, known as the Sodalitium Christiane Vitae.
These survivors say that starting in 2018, when the pope was a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost met with them. He took their claims seriously when few others did, got the Vatican involved and worked concretely to provide financial reparations for the harm they had endured. They credit him with helping arrange the key 2022 meeting with Pope Francis that triggered a Vatican investigation into the group that resulted in its suppression earlier this year.
''What can I say about him? That he listened to me,'' said José Rey de Castro, a teacher who spent 18 years in the Sodalitium as the personal cook for its leader, Luis Fernando Figari. ''It seems obvious for a priest. But that's not the case, because the Sodalitium was very powerful.''
A conservative army for God
Figari, a Peruvian layman, founded the Sodalitium in Peru in 1971 as a lay community to recruit ''soldiers for God.'' It was one of several Catholic societies born as a conservative reaction to the left-leaning liberation theology movement that swept through Latin America starting in the 1960s. At its height, the group counted about 1,000 core members and several times that in three other branches across South America and the United States. It was enormously influential in Peru and has its U.S. base in Denver.
Starting in 2000, stories about Figari's twisted practices began to filter out in Peru when a former member wrote a series of articles in the magazine Gente. A formal accusation was lodged with the Lima archdiocese in 2011 but neither the local church nor the Holy See took concrete action until former member Pedro Salinas and journalist Paola Ugaz exposed the practices of Sodalitium in their 2015 book ''Half Monks, Half Soldiers.''
In 2017, a report commissioned by the group' s new leadership determined that the charismatic Figari was ''narcissistic, paranoid, demeaning, vulgar, vindictive, manipulative, racist, sexist, elitist and obsessed with sexual issues and the sexual orientation of SCV members.'' The report found that Figari sodomized his recruits and forced them to fondle him and one another, that he liked to watch them ''experience pain, discomfort and fear,'' and humiliated them in front of others to enhance his control over them.
Yet when members found the courage to escape and denounce the abuses they suffered, they say they often met a wall of silence and inaction from the Peruvian Catholic hierarchy and the Holy See. Both were slow to act against a movement that had been formally approved by St. John Paul II's Vatican, which had looked fondly on conservative, wealthy movements in Latin America, like the similarly-disgraced Mexican-based Legion of Christ.