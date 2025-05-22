He can handle anything the Oklahoma City Thunder throw at him. He's sideline reporter Nick Gallo

Just about every televised game — in just about every sport — has the ''walk-off'' interview, where a sideline reporter will talk to a star player or the player of the game for a couple of minutes to get their instant, on-air feedback. (Networks almost always work with the team to request a certain player, and the team then gets them to the reporter quickly after the game.) When Chet Holmgren got to the Thunder, he didn't mind doing the walk-off interview when requested but insisted on having another teammate with him.