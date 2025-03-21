He came to Minnesota from Mexico’s narco capital. Now he’s a star in college wheelchair basketball.

MARSHALL, MINN. – Just as Southwest Minnesota State’s wheelchair basketball team began its season in November, Emmanuel Fuentes Cervantes, the reigning national collegiate player of the year, came into his coach’s office.
“My mom almost got kidnapped today,” he said.
“What?” replied his coach, Derek Klinkner.
The coach knew of his star player’s difficult situation when he was recruiting him four years ago. Klinkner had seen a Facebook clip of Fuentes spinning circles around everyone else in his wheelchair. “I live in Mexico,” Fuentes wrote in their first exchange on Facebook Messenger. No matter: Klinkner needed an athletic player, someone with star potential, to anchor his team. With fewer than two scholarships to dole out, Klinkner rolled the dice on a player whose hometown of Culiacán was the epicenter of the Sinaloa drug-trafficking cartel.
That November day, Fuentes' city of a million people was a couple months into a bloody battle between the cartel’s two factions. The spark had come in August, when a veteran cartel leader nicknamed El Mayo was allegedly kidnapped by a son of the former cartel leader known as El Chapo. Both were taken to the U.S. and arrested. The ensuing power struggle has killed nearly 1,000 people in the city since September, enveloping bystanders in the violence.
Soon, the 23-year-old Fuentes, who has thick jet-black hair and was born without a left foot, had a decision to make. His mom suffers from persecutory delusions, or extreme paranoia that others want to harm you. She asked him to move her from Culiacán to Durango, 300 miles inland, where his sister lives. Her delusions about being kidnapped weren’t real. But they’re close to reality; that day, a kidnapping had happened on her block, and she heard shootings daily.
“We have to talk to her about nobody is chasing you, nobody is going to attack you,” Fuentes said.
So on Dec. 18 — in the middle of a season where his team had started 6-1, and as most Southwest Minnesota State students settled in for winter break — his coach drove Fuentes to the Twin Cities. Fuentes boarded a flight to Mazatlan then headed back to one of the most dangerous cities on earth.