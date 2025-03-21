He came to Minnesota from Mexico’s narco capital. Now he’s a star in college wheelchair basketball.

Klinkner went after Fuentes hard. Fuentes was born missing his left foot and with a club foot on the right. Doctors told his mother he’d never walk. “She said, ‘No, I’m going to take him to the United States,‘” Fuentes recalled. Seven surgeries in the U.S. fixed his right foot, and he wears a prosthetic on his left. He walks with a slight hitch, only using a wheelchair for basketball. His dad pushed him. “You want to be good, you want to be fast?” his dad would say. “Run to the top of that hill.” He pushed his wheelchair up that hill every morning for a half hour.