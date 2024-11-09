Haynes King leads Georgia Tech past Cam Ward, No. 4 Miami 28-23 for Hurricanes' 1st loss

Miami: Three fourth-down stops were costly for Ward and the Miami offense. Ward was pressured and threw an incompletion on fourth-and-3 from the Georgia Tech 23 in the second quarter. Ward threw another incompletion on fourth and 1 from the Georgia Tech 39 on the Hurricanes' opening drive in the second half. Finally, Ward was sacked on fourth and 16 from the Georgia Tech 22 early in the fourth quarter after a penalty wiped out an apparent scoring pass to Isaiah Horton on fourth and 6.