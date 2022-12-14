ROCHESTER — A high school principal in southern Minnesota is accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles when he was in his teens.

Hayfield High School Principal Grant Klennert, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday. He faces three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting children between 1998 and 2003, when he turned 18.

Klennert made his first appearance in Wabasha County District Court on Wednesday. His bail was set at $100,000 with conditions.

Hayfield Community Schools Superintendent Gregg Slaathaug said in an email the district is aware of the criminal charges against Klennert, who is on administrative leave.

"The school district takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation," Slaathaug said.

According to court records, Wabasha County sheriff's deputies spoke with several people starting in October who accused Klennert of abusing them. One told police he was sexually abused and physically assaulted by Klennert starting when he was in second grade and Klennert was in seventh grade.

The abuse continued on and off for years until the spring of 2003, according to the court complaint.

Court records state the first accuser said he tried to tell a female relative about the abuse when he was in fourth grade, but he was told "not to mention it to anyone else."

A second person told police she witnessed Klennert abusing the first accuser when they were younger, according to court records. The complaint alleges that Klennert also sexually assaulted her when she was 13 or 14 and Klennert was about three years older.

According to court records, a third person reported being assaulted at age 7 when Klennert was 16.

Investigators spoke with additional witnesses and tried to contact Klennert but didn't get a response. Law enforcement on Tuesday issued a warrant for Klennert, who lives in Hayfield in Dodge County.

Klennert's next court appearance is set for Dec. 21.