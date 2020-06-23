ATLANTA — Tiffany Hayes has become the second Atlanta Dream guard to announce plans to sit out the 2020 season.

The Dream announced Tuesday that Hayes, a 2018 all-WNBA first-team selection, said she will not play this season. Hayes did not mention social protests or the coronavirus pandemic in her statement released by the team, but she said sitting out the season "is in my best interest with everything going on right now."

Hayes said she made her decision "after much thought and consideration."

Earlier, Renee Montgomery said she will opt out of the season to focus on social injustice and voter registration.

Last week the WNBA announced plans for a 22-game season in Florida without fans in attendance.

Hayes, Atlanta's top career 3-point shooter, has averaged 13.6 points in eight seasons with the team. She has franchise records for 3-pointers made (273) and attempted (857).

"Although I love playing this game, I believe there are much more important things to be thinking about in this moment," Hayes said. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the Dream organization for supporting my decision. I wish them best of luck in Florida and look forward to getting back on the court in 2021 for Atlanta."

Dream coach Nicki Collen says the team supports Hayes' decision during "a unique set of circumstances right now."

On Monday, Washington Mystics players Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders and Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones also announced they will not play this season.

Players have until Thursday to opt out of the season.