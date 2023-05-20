Just weeks after breaking the Rosemount school record in the shot put at the True Team Section 3 meet, Hayden Bills went farther at the Class 3A True Team state meet Friday at Stillwater High School.

The senior launched a throw of 66 feet, 8 ¾ inches to break the state record. The previous state record (65-8) was set by Thomas Anderson of Andover in 2012.

At the Section 3 meet on May 9, Bills went 65-3 ½.