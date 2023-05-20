Just weeks after breaking the Rosemount school record in the shot put at the True Team Section 3 meet, Hayden Bills went farther at the Class 3A True Team state meet Friday at Stillwater High School.
The senior launched a throw of 66 feet, 8 ¾ inches to break the state record. The previous state record (65-8) was set by Thomas Anderson of Andover in 2012.
At the Section 3 meet on May 9, Bills went 65-3 ½.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Bud Grant's life will be celebrated Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium
The event, titled "Bud Grant — He Did It His Way," will honor the Minnesota sports icon and former Vikings coach, who died March 11.
Sports
Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, NFL star, social activist and actor
Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, former NFL star, actor and activist:
High Schools
Rosemount's Bills sets state record in shot put at True Team meet
Hayden Bills' throw of 66 feet, 8 ¾ inches bests the previous state record (65-8) that was set by Thomas Anderson of Andover in 2012.
Sports
PGA Live Updates | Scheffler, Conners, Hovland tied for lead after 2 rounds
Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are heading into the weekend tied for the lead at the PGA Championship.
Loons
Minnesota United hits the road for MLS matchup vs. Portland
The Loons are coming off their first MLS home victory.