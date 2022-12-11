HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Nigel Hawkins' 20 points helped SFA defeat Paul Quinn 103-40 on Sunday.
Hawkins shot 6 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the 'Jacks (5-4). Sadaidriene Hall added 19 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Latrell Jossell shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.
The Tigers (0-4) were led in scoring by Sama'zha Hart, who finished with 15 points. Mohammed Bensalah added eight points and eight rebounds for Paul Quinn. Trevoin Shaw also recorded six points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Zeigler, No. 7 Tennessee hold off No. 13 Maryland 56-53
Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3 late in the second half as No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup.
Sports
Broncos' Wilson ruled out with concussion against Chiefs
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out with a concussion after taking a big hit early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Kansas City.
Vikings
Jefferson sets Vikings record for receiving yards in a game with 223 vs. Detroit
The first 200-yard performance of Justin Jefferson's young career brought him to 1,500 yards for the season, nearing Randy Moss' single-season record.
Business
Youth hockey is expensive — here's how to budget for it
Ice hockey is generally considered the most expensive sport, but there are economical ways for young kids to try the sport.
Sports
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.