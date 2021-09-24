Heaven forbid

A relatively unknown tourist attraction in Hawaii is facing shutdown. The spectacular Stairway to Heaven, aka the Haiku Stairs, starts in the Haiku Valley on Oahu and climbs 3,922 steps along the ridge of the Koolau Range. It was built by the U.S. Navy in 1942 to erect a radio tower. Tourists who are technically trespassing have posted pictures and directions on how to get to the staircase on social media, resulting in about 4,000 visitors a year. But concern over security costs and liability have led the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to consider considering removing the staircase. The board said it is open to other solutions.

Delta zones return

Delta Air Lines has dropped its pandemic-era back-to-front boarding process, which was put into practice last year to allow for social distancing. The airline confirmed to the Points Guy and Travel + Leisure that it has returned to its previous boarding "zones." The caste-like system includes no fewer than eight phases, starting with passengers needing special assistance and elite fliers, followed by the Comfort+ cabin, Sky Priority members, three stages of Main Cabin and finally, Basic Economy. No matter their zone, passengers can find out when their seat is boarding via the FlyDelta app.

The Europeans are coming

The White House has announced the end of the international travel ban that has been in place since last year. After more than 550 days, domestic travelers will once again have some company from the rest of the world.Scott Keyes of Scott's Cheap Flights said the end of the ban could mean even more inexpensive fares for transatlantic trips. If airlines see a spike in interest from travel-hungry Europeans, they may add more capacity. This happened earlier this year when European countries began opening their borders to Americans. "The end result was cheaper prices than what you had seen previously," Keyes said.

Go blue in Ann Arbor

It's all about the maize and blue in Ann Arbor, where the University of Michigan Wolverines capture the town's attention every fall. Those lucky enough to snag tickets to the "Big House," as the 100,000-plus-seat stadium is called, will revel in the sweet smell of barbecue as fans fire up their grills before the game. While in town, check out the local farmers market, enjoy breakfast at Zingerman's and visit the botanical garden. Stay at the cleverly renovated and centrally located Graduate Hotel, where you'll appreciate the classic collegiate inspiration and the nod to local history and tradition (visitannarbor.org).

