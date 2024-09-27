Hawaii Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on issues holding up $4B wildfire settlement

Judge Peter Cahill on Maui ruled previously insurers can seek reimbursement only from the settlement amount defendants have agreed to pay, meaning they can't bring their own legal actions against them. The settlement was reached on Aug. 2, days before the one-year anniversary of the fires, amid fears that Hawaiian Electric, the power company that some blame for sparking the blaze, could be on the brink of bankruptcy. Other defendants include Maui County and large landowners.