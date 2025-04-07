Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill his wife on hiking trail pleads not guilty

HONOLULU — A doctor accused of trying to kill his wife on a Hawaii hiking trail pleaded not guilty in court Monday on an attempted murder charge.
Gerhardt Konig's wife says they were hiking in Honolulu last month when he grabbed her, pushed her toward the edge of a cliff, attempted to inject her with a syringe and then bashed her head with a rock, the woman wrote in a petition for a temporary restraining order against him.
The Associated Press does not name people who are victims of domestic violence unless they consent to be identified or decide to tell their stories publicly.
Since his indictment March 28, Konig has been held without bail.
Defense attorney Thomas Otake told the judge he plans to file a motion requesting bail. There should be some bail because Konig has no prior criminal record, Otake said.
Konig appeared for the brief hearing via video from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
''Dr. Konig's not guilty plea this morning was not just a formality, but a substantive response to the allegation that he tried to kill his wife,'' Otake said in a prepared statement he distributed to reporters before the hearing.
''There are two sides to every story, and thus far only one side has been shared,'' Otake said. ''The other side to this story will be shared within the court process at the appropriate time.''