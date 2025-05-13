Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill his wife on a hiking trail seeks bail

A judge at a hearing Tuesday is scheduled to consider a Maui doctor's request to be released on bail while he fights an attempted murder charge on allegations that he tried to kill his wife on a Honolulu hiking trail.
Gerhardt Konig previously pleaded not guilty. His wife wrote in a petition for a temporary restraining order against him that they were hiking in Honolulu in March when he grabbed her, pushed her toward the edge of a cliff, attempted to inject her with a syringe and then bashed her head with a rock. She has since filed for divorce.
The Associated Press does not name people who are victims of domestic violence unless they consent to be identified or decide to tell their stories publicly.
Konig, an anesthesiologist, has been held without bail since his indictment on March 28. In a motion seeking ''bail at a reasonable amount," his defense attorneys said Konig, 46, has no prior criminal convictions. His home, job and two young children are in Hawaii, where he will remain while he defends himself from the charges, the motion said.
Prosecutors, in opposing the bail request, said Konig ''faces a realistic prospect of life imprisonment" and tried to flee after the attack. He called his adult son, told him he ''tried to kill your stepmom'' and told him he would turn off his phone so that police could not locate him, prosecutors said in a court filing. He also hid in the bushes until nightfall, even though the attack happened before lunch, and led police on a search, prosecutors said.
When he was apprehended, he said, ''Wait, she's not dead?" according to prosecutors.
Konig's wife suffered major cuts to her head that required surgery, prosecutors said.
The couple were visiting Oahu to celebrate her birthday while their two young sons stayed home on Maui with a nanny and family, according to the wife's petition filed in family court. A judge signed an order saying Konig must stay away from her and their children.