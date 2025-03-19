Haven't filed your 2021 tax return? You might be missing out on a COVID stimulus check

If you haven’t filed your 2021 tax returns you might be missing on a COVID stimulus payment. Taxpayers who haven’t filed 2021 tax returns who may be eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit must file it by April 15, 2025 to claim the credit.
Earlier this year, the IRS announced that it’s distributing about $2.4 billion to taxpayers who didn’t receive their COVID stimulus payments. The agency said it’s distributing these payments to taxpayers who failed to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. The Recovery Rebate Credit is a refundable credit for individuals who did not receive one or more Economic Impact Payments (EIP), also known as stimulus payments.
‘‘Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible,‘’ IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.
Here’s what you need to know:
Who is eligible to receive a check?
The special payments announced by the IRS are being sent to those taxpayers who filed a 2021 tax return but left the data field for the Recovery Rebate Credit blank or they filled it out as $0 when they were actually eligible for the credit.
How much money will eligible taxpayers receive?
Payments will vary but the maximum amount will be $1,400 per individual. In total, the IRS will be distributing about $2.4 billion to taxpayers who failed to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.