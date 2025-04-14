Have you experienced a disaster? You have more time to file your taxes

NEW YORK — If your life has been upended by a wildfire, hurricane, flood, tornado, or another disaster this past year, the IRS recognizes that you may need more time to file your taxes and grants you an automatic extension beyond the normal filing deadline, which is Tuesday.
You're also permitted to write off a certain amount of loss due to disaster, reducing your tax burden. That could be damaged property, lost income, or small business losses.
''It can feel really daunting and overwhelming, after you've already lost your home or your vehicle, to tackle that project (of loss write-off). It can take time and a lot of energy,'' said Alison Flores, manager at the Tax Institute for H&R Block. ''We see people be hesitant to tackle that, and so they leave that loss on the table.''
In the wake of a disaster, people are also more vulnerable to scams, so be extra vigilant as you prepare your taxes, even with the extra time of an IRS extension.
''Scammers often pose as representatives of the IRS or FEMA to exploit victims of disasters,'' said Misty Erickson, tax content program manager at the National Association of Tax Professionals. ''Common scams include false promises of tax refunds, fake charities soliciting donations, and phishing attempts requesting personal or financial information.''
Here's what you should know:
First, determine whether your area is a federally declared disaster site
The IRS keeps an official list online of all disaster locations that qualify you for an extension to file.