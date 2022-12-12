Q: Could you please help me find a Christmas TV special? Faith Hill, from 2008 (we think), sang "Where Are You Christmas?" and "A Baby Changes Everything." We do not know the name of the show, and we want to find a copy.

A: That is indeed from 2008 and is called "Faith Hill: Joy to the World," also the title of a holiday album she released that year. It was billed as a "special event" from "Soundstage," the long-running public TV music series. A concert presentation, with an orchestra backing Hill, the hourlong program has both of the songs you mentioned, along with other holiday favorites, as I learned from watching it on YouTube.

'Survivor' didn't survive

Q: We used to watch "Designated Survivor" every week, then after the season finale it never returned. It was a really good program, and we wonder why it has not returned.

A: The drama starred Kiefer Sutherland as a relatively minor Cabinet member who becomes president after an explosion kills everyone ahead of him in the line of succession. It ran on ABC for two seasons from 2016 to 2018. After ABC canceled the show amid declining ratings, Netflix picked it for a third season, which aired in 2019. Sutherland reportedly said around that time that doing a fourth season would be difficult, that "the contracts were so complicated and different from network television to Netflix ... they didn't book a lot of the actors that were on the show, and they took other jobs, and I don't blame them for a second for that." And Netflix apparently also found the situation too difficult, because it decided against a fourth season — although you still can find the three seasons on Netflix.

