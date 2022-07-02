Have An Afternoon Plan B This Holiday Weekend

Tropical Storm Bonnie

Bonnie became the 2nd named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season on Friday prior to landfall in Central American. Gusty winds and heavy, flooding rainfall can be expected in Nicaragua and Costa Rica through Saturday.

Tracking the Tropics

Bonnie will quick track over Central American and into the Eastern Pacific through the Weekend. Interestingly, this storms will stay named Bonnie even though it will move into the Eastern Pacific, which is quite rare. Bonnie could even become a Hurricane by the 4th of July just south of Mexico.

Holiday Weekend Forecast

The weather outlook in the Twin Cities for the long holiday weekend looks a little unsettled at times, but it won't be a washout. Temperatures will also be tolerable with highs warming into the low/mid 80s.

4th of July Outlook

If you have parade or outdoor BBQ plans on Monday, it looks like there could be a few isolated t-storms through the day. Again, it won't be a washout, so you should be able to enjoy some time outdoors. Isolated thunderstorms may lingering into the evening for a communities, but hopefully most fireworks displays will be dry.

Here's the weather outlook for the 4th of July Monday. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s across the state. There will also be a few showers and storms across the state through the day.

Spotty Thunder Chances This Week

Here's the weather outlook from 7AM Saturday to 7AM Tuesday, which shows somewhat unsettled weather in place over the next few days. None of the days will be washouts, but there will be times of inclement weather. The best chance of showers and storms will be overnight into the early morning hours.

Precipitation Potential Through Tuesday

Here's the extended rainfall potential through Tuesday. Several round of thunderstorms may be possible with locally heavy pockets of rain here and there across the region. Some locations could see up to an inch of rain or more through the holiday weekend.

June Weather Summary For Minneapolis

June in the Twin Cities finished +3.3F above average and good enough for the 11th warmest on record. We also finished -3.45" below average and the 5th driest start to any June on record.

Dry June For Many - Heavy Rain For Others

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average so far this June. Note that many locations are dealing with deficits with a few locations being nearly -1.00" to -2.00" or more below average. Minneapolis finished -3.45" below average, which is good enough for the 5th driest start to any June on record. However, heavy rainfall fell in a few locations across Central MN, including St. Cloud, where they saw significant flooding. St. Cloud finished nearly +1.70" above average, which is good enough for the 34th wettest on record.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Thanks to a dry June across much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, abnormally dry conditions have popped up. There is even a sliver of moderate drought in extreme southern MN.

Saturday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Saturday. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s, which will be nearly -5F below average. There will also be a few showers and storms across the state, but we're not expecting anything severe.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Saturday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Saturday shows temps warming close to 80F in the afternoon with light northerly winds. There is a chance of isolated showers through the first half of the day and again later in the day.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Saturday shows temperatures starting in the lower 60s and warming to near 80F by the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the day with light northerly winds.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows near average temps through the holiday weekend and into early next week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows spotty t-shower chances over the next several days. The good news is that we'll continue to see rain chances, which should help cut into the rainfall deficit that developed during the month of June.

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps over the next few days will be near average. Temperatures look to gradually warm as we head into mid July with a few more 90s possible.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the Central US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather continuing in the Southern US as hot temps linger there.

Have An Afternoon Plan B This Holiday Weekend

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

According to AAA, nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the long holiday weekend. Whether you're in search of a pool, lake or a parade to enjoy the Nation's Independence, you might want to have an afternoon plan B just in case.

Did you know, nearly 8.5 million lightning strikes occur across the globe each day, while the U.S. averages nearly 20 million lightning strikes per year. Unfortunately, lightning claims the life of near 40 Americans per year as well (Source: NOAA).

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from an apparent thunderhead. A good rule of thumb is the 30-30 rule. If you see lightning and can hear thunder within 30 seconds, you're close enough to get struck. Also wait 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder to head back outside.

With that being said, it won't be a washout by any means. You'll have plenty of time to be outdoors this weekend. Have a happy, healthy and safe 4th of July holiday everyone. Summer goes quick. Don't blink!

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Spotty t-showers. Winds: ESE 5-10. High: 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated t-storm. Winds: N 5. Low: 63.

SUNDAY: Warmer. Chance of rain & rumbles. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 86.

MONDAY: Unsettled Skies. Atmospheric fireworks. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.

TUESDAY: Another round of t-storms. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 69. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY: Dry start. Increasing PM thunder risk. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. PM rumble? Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Few clouds. Isolated afternoon shower. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 85.

This Day in Weather History

July 2nd

1989: Softball sized hail falls near Dorset, and baseball sized hail is reported at Nevis in Hubbard County.

1972: A low of 32 is recorded at Big Falls in Koochiching County.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 2nd

Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 2012)

Average Low: 65F (Record: 49F set in 1924)

Record Rainfall: 2.18" set in 1992

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 2nd

Sunrise: 5:31am

Sunset: 9:02pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 31 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 47 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 minutes

Moon Phase for July 2nd at Midnight

3.8 Days Before First Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Saturday

The weather outlook on Saturday shows near average temps across much of the nation. It'll actually be a little cooler than average across the Western US with highs only warming into the 60s and 70s.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions over the next few days will be unsettled with isolated strong to severe storms here and there across the nation. There will be a few pockets of heavy rainfall as well, which could lead to isolated flood concerns.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states over the next few days. There will also be a little monsoonal moisture in the Southwest.

Climate Stories

"Geomagnetic storms: Will you lose power where you live?"

"When the next big geomagnetic storm comes, will you lose power? Researchers are studying past storms, including the most intense storm of the space age – the March 1989 geomagnetic storm – to determine future risk. The 1989 storm caused a nine-hour blackout in Quebec, while in parts of the United States, it caused disruption to electric power and damaged a high-voltage transformer. The researchers created maps based on strong, historic geomagnetic storms and concluded that, in the United States, some of the more vulnerable areas include the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and the upper Midwest. The team of researchers, who are from the USGS and University of Colorado, Boulder, said in their paper that they see:"

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

"Why the Search for Life on Mars Is Happening in Canada's Arctic"

"ONLY THE HARDIEST organisms can thrive in one of the coldest springs on earth. That's why in the summers of 2017 and 2019, Lyle Whyte took a helicopter to Lost Hammer Spring in the unpopulated High Arctic region of Nunavut, Canada. Snow, ice, salt tufa, rocks, and permafrost surround the unassuming spring, which is nestled among nearly barren, treeless mountains on the island of Axel Heiberg, a few hundred miles from the North Pole. He had traveled to this out-of-this-world place to study the microbes that live in its salty, icy, low-oxygen water in hopes of learning about what life might have been like if it ever emerged in similar spots—on Mars."

See more from Wired HERE:

"Can we beat climate change by geoengineering the oceans?"

"A SPRINKLING of iron ore "glued" onto rice husks using goo from plants hardly sounds like a recipe for saving the planet. Not to mention the fact that the mixture is designed to mimic whale faeces. And yet if a team of researchers backed by a former chief scientific adviser to the UK government crack this, it could be coming to an ocean near you soon. Theirs is just one of several projects across the world, small in scale but big in vision, looking at a new way to stave off the worst effects of climate change: engineering the oceans."

See more from New Scientist HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX