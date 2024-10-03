Haunted by 2016, some Michigan Democrats worry that Harris remains ill-defined in swing state

Since entering the race on July 23, Harris' campaign and outside groups that support her candidacy have spent more than $79 million in advertising in Michigan, compared to Trump and groups supporting him which have spent more than $62 million, according to the media-tracking firm AdImpact. From Oct. 1 through Election Day, Harris and pro-Harris groups have reserved more than $40 million in Michigan ad spending, compared to $25 million for Trump's campaign and allied groups, according to the firm.