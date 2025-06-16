Hatton, Ortiz and Hovland had a shot at the US Open. Then Oakmont happened

OAKMONT, Pa. — Tyrrell Hatton, in the mix in the final round of a major for the first time in the late Sunday gloom at the U.S. Open, watched his tee shot on the 17th hole drift to the right and exhaled.
If there was a place to ''miss,'' Hatton knew it was to the right of the green on the uphill, 314-yard par 4.
And he was right. At just about every place but Oakmont.
When Hatton reached the top of the hill, the fiery Englishman whose emotions are never too far from his sleeve discovered his ball had settled into the course's signature knotty rough on a downslope above a greenside bunker.
Just about anywhere else, the shot rolls into the sand below, and he splashes out with a chance to maybe even take the lead. Only there isn't anywhere else like the iconic links-style course carved out of the Western Pennsylvania hills.
Hatton's pitch from an impossible downhill lie didn't reach the green, and he slammed his club into the ground in protest. A chip and two putts later, he was two back. When his tee shot on the par-4 18th sailed into the rough again, it was over.
''What happened on 17 is going to hurt a lot for a long time,'' Hatton said after tying for fourth at 3-over 283, four back of winner J.J. Spaun. ''It was the first time I've been in contention in a major, and that was exciting, and unfortunately, I feel like through a bit of bad luck I had momentum taken away from me and ultimately ended up not being my day.''
Asked about what exactly constituted the ''bad luck,'' Hatton bristled but only briefly. He'd made his frustration about a course design that includes having most of its 160-plus bunkers well-guarded by an already penal rough well known on Saturday, when he was forced to take an awkward stance to hack out of a sand trap alongside the 15th green on Saturday, leading to a bogey.