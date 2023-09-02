A Hastings man is dead and four other people are injured after a head-on crash on Hwy. 55 in Dakota County on Friday evening.

A 2009 Kia Rondo driven by Brian S. Bigalke, 47, of Hastings was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 55 when it crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2021 Honda CR-V head-on near Horner Avenue before 6:15 p.m. Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Bigalke died at the scene.

Receiving noncritical injuries in the Honda were the driver, a 54-year-old Minneapolis woman, and her three passengers: two Minneapolis women, ages 67 and 68, and a 73-year-old man from Kentfield, Calif. They all were hospitalized from their injuries.

Everyone in the crash was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and alcohol was not a factor. The Rosemount Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Rosemount and Hastings Fire Departments, and Life Link all responded.