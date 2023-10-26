NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

ServiceNow Inc., up $20.78 to $550.95.

The software maker reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Hasbro Inc., down $6.38 to $48.37.

The maker of G.I. Joe, Play-Doh and other toys reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Tractor Supply Co., down $9.28 to $188.79.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Boston Scientific Corp., down 21 cents to $49.78.

The medical device maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.

Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), down $19.88 to $105.73.

The maker of Maytag washers and KitchenAid appliances trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW), down $5.56 to $62.78.

The medical device maker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for its current quarter.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up $6.68 to $143.76.

The technology and consulting company reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), up $46.72 to $921.64.

The auto parts retailer raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.