Michael Rand is joined by Chris Hine on this episode as they discuss some bright spots in the past week of an otherwise dreary Timberwolves season. High on that list: The improved play of rookie Anthony Edwards, for whom the game seems to be slowing down.

Rand also checks in with his longtime internet friend Chiken Fingerz for some pretty revealing data on why Kevin Fiala's three-game Wild suspension was perhaps uncommonly harsh. Has Chiken Fingerz ever been more angry?

Plus checking in on the Nelson Cruz re-signing as well as new shortstop Andrelton Simmons' revelation that he battled depression and thoughts of suicide in 2020.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports at @StribSports