Q: Any chance of the final season of "Snowpiercer" being picked up? I read the final season has been finished, but not released.

A: It's been a bumpy ride for the TNT drama inspired by the movie of the same name. A year ago, TNT announced that the fourth season would be the series' last. Then in January, even though the fourth season had been completed, TNT decided not to air it. Deadline.com reported that the decision was part of tax write-offs by the parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. At the time, the company said it was working with Tomorrow Studios, maker of "Snowpiercer," to find a new home for the program. But there's been no news about that home being found.

Return to 'Gables'

Q: There was a TV series "Anne of Green Gables" that starred Megan Follows as Anne. Is it available to watch or purchase on DVD? We enjoyed it so much that we visited Prince Edward Island and the Green Gables house, plus the historic sites on the island connected to the series.

A: The "Anne of Green Gables" novels by Lucy Maud Montgomery have often been adapted for the screen, including in three TV productions starring Follows: "Anne of Green Gables" (1985), "Anne of Green Gables: The Sequel" also known as "Anne of Avonlea" (1987), and "Anne of Green Gables: The Continuing Story" (2000). Each has been released on DVD, with Amazon.com one seller.

Remains a mystery

Q: Any idea if or when the "Three Little Murders" in the "Garage Sale Mysteries" series will be released? I know the main star stopped working with Hallmark quite a while ago, but you never know.

A: For those of you tuning in late, "Garage Sale Mysteries" was a series of Hallmark TV movies based on the books by Suzi Weinert. Lori Loughlin starred in 15 movies airing between 2013 and 2018. The company then cut its ties with Loughlin following her involvement in a college admissions scandal. She later served two months in prison. At the time of her firing, according to reports, there was a 16th film, "Searched and Seized," which eventually aired on Hallmark; the network has also been replaying the movies. "Three Little Murders," the 17th movie, was reportedly being completed at the time of Loughlin's firing. As far as I can tell, it was never finished. Loughlin, meanwhile, has been appearing in productions for Great American Family, a Hallmark rival.

Seeking 'Love'

Q: I've been saving an article dated July 2022 about the documentary "Fire of Love." Sounds so interesting! Can I find it anywhere on cable or streaming now?

A: Director Sara Dosa's documentary about volcanologists and married couple Katia and Maurice Krafft was widely praised and received an Oscar nomination for best documentary. (It lost to "Navalny.") I have seen it for rent on Prime Video, and streaming on Disney Plus.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.