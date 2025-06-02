Harvey Weinstein doesn't plan to testify at sex crimes retrial

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein doesn't plan to testify at his New York sex crimes retrial, his lawyer said Sunday. That means jurors soon will get the case against the former movie studio boss who propelled the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.
The trial will move on to closing arguments Tuesday without testimony from Weinstein, Arthur Aidala said Sunday night. The court handles other cases on Mondays.
It's unclear whether jury deliberations would begin Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.
It was a fraught decision for Weinstein, who didn't testify at previous trials in New York and California and was convicted in both. He denies the allegations, and Aidala has said that Weinstein was carefully weighing whether to take the stand this time.
While his California appeal winds on, Weinstein won a new trial in his New York rape and sexual assault case when the state's highest court overturned his 2020 conviction.
He's charged in New York with raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing oral sex on Miriam Haley and Kaja Sokola, separately, in 2006. Mann was an actor and hairstylist, Haley a production assistant and producer, and Sokola a model who aspired to an acting career.
All three women testified for days at the retrial, giving emotional and graphic accounts of what they say they endured. They said Weinstein suggested he'd help them achieve their show-business dreams, but then maneuvered them into private settings and preyed on them.
His attorneys have argued that anything that happened between him and his accusers was consensual.