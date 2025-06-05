Harvey Fierstein, on eve of Tony honor, looks back on his career

NEW YORK — Last year, Broadway actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein handed director Jack O'Brien the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. This year, it's his turn.
''Following him is not an easy task. In fact, I spoke to him and he said, ‘I just want to put my name in there as someone who would love to give you the award.' And I said, ‘Well, I'd rather you didn't.' I said, ‘I'd rather you wrote my speech,''' Fierstein says.
Fierstein, the four-time Tony winner behind ''Torch Song Trilogy'' and ''Kinky Boots,'' will get the award Sunday at Radio City Music Hall.
He connected by Zoom from his home in ''a small fictional town in Connecticut'' to talk about his career and a Broadway season dominated by George Clooney in ''Good Night, and Good Luck'' and Denzel Washington in ''Othello.''
The conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: Do you know what you're going to say on Tony night?
FIERSTEIN: I never know what I'm going to say. But I have been trying to gather thoughts, which I guess is a good idea. And I watched at least five or six lifetime achievements speeches by others.
AP: Has the honor triggered any personal thoughts?