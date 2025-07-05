Harvey and Markanich score goals, St. Clair has 5 saves as Minnesota beats Dallas 2-1

Sports

FRISCO, Texas — Carlos Harvey and Anthony Markanich each scored a goal, Dayne St. Clair had five saves and Minnesota United snapped a four-game winless streak against FC Dallas with 2-1 win on Friday night.

Minnesota (10-4-7) took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when Julian Gressel played a free kick from the left side to the back post and Harvey — left unchecked — was there for the finish.

Markanich casually tapped a header into a wide-open net to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead in the 58th. Michael Boxall's inbounds throw from the right side to the near post was deflected to back post where Markanich scored from point-blank range.

Dallas (5-9-6) has lost three straight.

Markanich has scored in back-to-back games and has a career-high four goals this season. The 25-year-old defender in his fourth MLS season scored one goal in his first three seasons combined.

Minnesota had 14 first-half shots but was outshot 10-3 by Dallas in the second half.

Logan Farrington scored off an arcing ball played into the area by Petar Musa in the 73rd minute and Maarten Paes — known simply as ''Maarten'' — had five saves for Dallas.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie on April 19.

