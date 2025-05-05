Wires

Harvard University will receive no new federal grants until it meets White House's demands, Trump administration says

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 10:16PM

WASHINGTON — Harvard University will receive no new federal grants until it meets White House's demands, Trump administration says.

The New York Islanders have won the NHL draft lottery and the right to choose first overall

Cleveland's Kenny Atkinson wins NBA's Coach of the Year award.

