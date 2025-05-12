Harvard says it won't abandon ‘core' principles to meet Department of Education demands

BOSTON — Harvard University responded Monday to recent threats from the Education Department to halt its grant funding, highlighting reforms it was undertaking but warning it won't budge on ''its core, legally-protected principles'' over fears of retaliation.
A letter from Harvard President Alan Garber detailed how the institution had made significant changes to its leadership and governance over the past year and a half. Among the reforms, Garber said, was a broad ''strategy to combat antisemitism and other bigotry.''
Last week, the Department of Education threatened a grant freeze in a major escalation of Trump's battle with the Ivy League school. The administration previously froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard, and Trump is pushing to strip the school of its tax-exempt status.
Garber warned that its efforts to change were being ''undermined and threatened by the federal government's overreach into the constitutional freedoms of private universities and its continuing disregard of Harvard's compliance with the law.''
''Consistent with the law and with our own values, we continue to pursue needed reforms, doing so in consultation with our stakeholders and always in compliance with the law,'' Garber wrote. ''But Harvard will not surrender its core, legally-protected principles out of fear of unfounded retaliation by the federal government.''
An Education Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In call with reporters last week, a Department of Education official accused Harvard of ''serious failures.'' The person, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said Harvard has allowed antisemitism and racial discrimination to perpetuate, it has abandoned rigorous academic standards, and it has failed to allow a range of views on its campus.
To become eligible for new grants, Harvard would need to enter negotiations with the federal government and prove it has satisfied the administration's requirements.