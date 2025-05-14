Harvard joins colleges moving to self-fund some research to offset federal funding cuts

WASHINGTON — Harvard University is putting up $250 million of its own money to continue research efforts amid a federal funding freeze imposed by the Trump administration, but the school's president warns of ''difficult decisions and sacrifices'' to come.
The university joins a growing number of colleges moving to self-fund research as a way to compensate for at least some of the money lost to federal funding cuts.
Johns Hopkins University has started offering grants of up to $150,000 a year to faculty facing ''unexpected federal research funding disruptions.'' Northwestern University said it's covering the cost of research projects that received stop-work orders from the federal government in April.
In a campus message Wednesday, Harvard President Alan Garber laid out a plan to maintain some research operations affected by the university's loss of more than $2.6 billion in grants. Harvard has been fighting the government in court over the cuts.
Harvard's plan will redirect $250 million as an initial stopgap for the coming year while officials explore other options, Garber wrote. He called it a transition period for critical research programs, noting the Ivy League school ''cannot absorb the entire cost of the suspended or canceled federal funds.''
The oldest and wealthiest university in the nation, Harvard has been hit hardest by the Trump administration's use of federal funding cuts for political leverage. Harvard is the first school to openly defy the White House's demands to overhaul campus policies around protests, admissions, hiring and more.
The Trump administration frames it as an effort to root out antisemitism on campus. In a series of escalating sanctions, the government has said Harvard is no longer eligible to receive new research grants until it negotiates an end to the impasse. Trump has said he wants to strip the university of its tax-exempt status.
Garber's message did not indicate where it will pull the $250 million from.