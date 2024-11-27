The girl feels like “a mere stand-in, a shadow” of her real self, who exists in a walled town. The narrator can find her there, she says, and become a Dream Reader. All he has to do is “wish [his] way in.” When she abruptly disappears, the narrator is bereft and for nearly 30 years, can’t move on, growing “all the more isolated and alone.” It is this 45-year-old version of the narrator who arrives in the walled town, though the girl is still 16 and has no memory of him.