Harry Wilson's late try saves Australia in a 21-18 win over Fiji

NEWCASTLE, Australia — A last-gasp try by captain Harry Wilson has salvaged a dramatic 21-18 win for Australia on Sunday in its international season-opener against Fiji.
Wilson twisted and spun over from close range after several minutes of the Wallabies pressuring the Fijian line defense to earn a narrow, comeback victory that had appeared unlikely after a stunning Fijian rally.
Wilson's try with less than two minutes remaining saved what would have been a difficult two weeks of reflection for the Wallabies ahead of the series-opening test against the British and Irish Lions in Brisbane on July 19.
''Such a tough game,'' Wilson said. ''It was awesome to go to battle with you guys. It's always a tough one.''
A spectacular long-range try for Fiji midway through the second half appeared to be enough for the visitors to claim a another famous victory over Australia — the latest being at the 2023 Rugby World Cup — before Wilson's late intervention.
After a frantic start from both teams, the Wallabies found the line through hooker Dave Porecki, playing his first test in almost two years since the 2023 World Cup, when he dived over from the back of a rolling maul in the eighth minute. Noah Lolesio added the conversion.
The best move of the first half — frequently punctuated by stoppages which stifled any match momentum — led to the Wallabies' second try when a sweeping backline move featuring Len Ikitau and Joseph Suaali'i allowed Fraser McReight to score in the corner. Lolesio again converted to stretch the lead to 14-0.
Fullback Salesi Rayasi responded almost immediately for Fiji just before the halftime break, somehow finding space to to wriggle through the defense to score in the corner after his team had counterattacked from an ill-advised chip kick by the Wallabies. The Australians had only needed to maintain possession for a few seconds more to preserve a 14-point margin into the break.