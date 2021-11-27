NEW ORLEANS — Rayshon Harrison tossed in 28 points as Presbyterian turned back Central Arkansas 75-66 in the UNO Classic on Friday.

Brandon Younger added 14 points for the Blue Hose (5-2), while Trevon Reddish scored 13.

Camren Hunter had 16 points and six rebounds to pace the Bears (1-6). Collin Cooper added 15 points.

