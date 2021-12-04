MONROE, La. — Russell Harrison had a career-high 25 points as ULM got past Northwestern State 84-71 on Saturday.
Koreem Ozier had 17 points and seven rebounds for ULM (4-4). Trey Boston added 11 points.
Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Demons (1-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Brian White added 14 points. Jalen King had 12 points and seven rebounds.
ULM defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Nov. 22.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Walker scores 23 to lead Air Force past Army 76-58
A.J. Walker scored 23 points and Air Force won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Army 76-58 on Saturday.
Sports
Tchoukuiegno sends New Hampshire past Central Connecticut
Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had a career-high 20 points as New Hampshire routed Central Connecticut 67-45 on Saturday.
Sports
Williams Jr. leads VCU past Campbell 65-61
Vince Williams Jr. had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as VCU narrowly beat Campbell 65-61 on Saturday.
Sports
Roddy leads Colorado St. over Saint Mary's (Calif.) 74-58
David Roddy registered 19 points and seven rebounds as Colorado State won its ninth straight game to start the season, beating Saint Mary's 74-58 on Saturday.
Sports
Toney, Notae score 18, No. 10 Arkansas beats Little Rock
Au'Diese Toney and JD Notae each scored 18 points to lift No. 10 Arkansas past Little Rock 93-78 on Saturday.