MONROE, La. — Russell Harrison had a career-high 25 points as ULM got past Northwestern State 84-71 on Saturday.

Koreem Ozier had 17 points and seven rebounds for ULM (4-4). Trey Boston added 11 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Demons (1-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Brian White added 14 points. Jalen King had 12 points and seven rebounds.

ULM defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Nov. 22.

