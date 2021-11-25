NEW ORLEANS — Rayshon Harrison had 22 points as Presbyterian narrowly beat VMI 59-54 on Wednesday in the UNO Classic.
Trevon Reddish had 10 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (3-2). Owen McCormack added eight rebounds.
Kamdyn Curfman and Jake Stephens scored 17 points apiece for the Keydets (2-3).
The Blue Hose improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Presbyterian defeated VMI 73-72 on Nov. 12.
