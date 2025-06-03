Harrison Ford wants the Operation Smile award honoring his friend to inspire others to give more

Harrison Ford will receive an award for his philanthropy Tuesday night from the global surgery and training nonprofit Operation Smile. But the star of the ''Indiana Jones'' and ''Star Wars'' film franchises, as well as this year's ''Captain America: Brave New World,'' says all the attention should go to the award's namesake – Ford's friend, the late humanitarian and noted plastic surgeon Dr. Randy Sherman.
Like Ford, Sherman, who was director of the Cedars-Sinai Division of Plastic Surgery in Los Angeles and a specialist in reconstructive surgery who developed numerous training programs, was an avid pilot and they bonded when they shared the same home airport. Sherman told Ford of his volunteer work with Operation Smile, providing cleft palate surgery to children in countries where access to such services is limited, and Angel Flight West, which provides free medical transportation to patients.
''The things that he contributed to my life and to my family's lives are beyond anybody's wildest imagination,'' Ford said of Sherman, who died in 2023 when his plane experienced engine failure and crashed in New Mexico. ''He was a very important person to me and, by the way, to all of the people that he's associated with in the medical community. All of them recognize his selfless service.''
Dr. Billy Magee, Operation Smile's chief medical officer, called it a joy to honor both men, pointing out that Sherman was a leader in cleft palate care and ''a driving force behind Operation Smile's work to expand access to surgical care closer to patients' homes, even in the most remote corners of the world.''
''This award celebrates the spirit of compassion and dedication that both Harrison and Dr. Sherman embody,'' said Magee, who recently announced Operation 100, which will equip 100 cleft operative teams in 100 hospitals around the world. ''I can't think of a more deserving recipient to carry that legacy forward.''
The Associated Press recently spoke with Ford about receiving the Dr. Randy Sherman Visionary Award from Operation Smile and how he hopes it will inspire others to give what they can. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
Q: How did you get to know Dr. Sherman?
A: When the earthquake in Haiti struck (in 2010), I reached out to Randy and asked if he thought there was anything that we could do with an airplane that I had, which was particularly suited to the kind of work that's done in these circumstances. He very quickly organized a mission with Operation Smile and he met me and my pilot, who was working for me at the time, Terry Bender. We flew my Cessna Caravan to Miami and picked up supplies and medical professionals -- doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists -- and flew to Port-au-Prince. We flew missions to bring supplies and medical personnel to a community called Hinche, in the highlands of Haiti, a town that had no airport but did have a field that we were able to land the aircraft in. We were there for about a week, going back and forth each day to Hinche to bring in supplies.