Harrison Ford wants the Operation Smile award honoring his friend to inspire others to give more

A: When the earthquake in Haiti struck (in 2010), I reached out to Randy and asked if he thought there was anything that we could do with an airplane that I had, which was particularly suited to the kind of work that's done in these circumstances. He very quickly organized a mission with Operation Smile and he met me and my pilot, who was working for me at the time, Terry Bender. We flew my Cessna Caravan to Miami and picked up supplies and medical professionals -- doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists -- and flew to Port-au-Prince. We flew missions to bring supplies and medical personnel to a community called Hinche, in the highlands of Haiti, a town that had no airport but did have a field that we were able to land the aircraft in. We were there for about a week, going back and forth each day to Hinche to bring in supplies.