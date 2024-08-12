Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Miley Cyrus and more honored as Disney Legends at ceremony

Cyrus got emotional as she accepted the award after country singer Lainey Wilson warmed the crowd up with a rousing performance of ''The Best of Both Worlds'' from Cyrus' breakout show, ''Hannah Montana.'' ''Legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway. All of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway,'' Cyrus said. ''There's no such thing as failure when you try.''