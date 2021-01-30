CLINTON, S.C. — Rayshon Harrison tied his season high with 20 points as Presbyterian topped Longwood 66-54 on Saturday.
Brandon Younger had 14 points for Presbyterian (5-9, 3-7 Big South Conference).
Longwood totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Juan Munoz had 11 points for the Lancers (6-14, 5-9). Christian Wilson and Zac Watson had seven rebounds.
Longwood defeated Presbyterian 49-45 on Friday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
