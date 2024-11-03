DETROIT — Harris won't say how she voted on California ballot measure that would reverse criminal justice reforms in the state.
Harris won't say how she voted on California ballot measure that would reverse criminal justice reforms in the state
Harris won't say how she voted on California ballot measure that would reverse criminal justice reforms in the state.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 3, 2024 at 6:44PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people.