Liz Cheney helps Harris seek moderate votes as they paint Trump as a dangerous choice

With just over two weeks to go before the presidential election and the race a dead heat, the Democratic nominee is looking for support from every possible voter. Her campaign is hoping to persuade those who haven't made up their minds, mobilize any Democrats considering sitting this one out, and pick off voters in areas where support for Trump may be fading. All three of the counties visited by Harris on Monday were won by Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination.