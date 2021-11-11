WASHINGTON — Bryce Harris had 26 points as Howard rolled past Regent 118-54 on Wednesday.
Harris made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and five steals.
Kyle Foster had 18 points for Howard (2-0). Randall Brumant added 16 points. Steve Settle III had 13 points and six assists.
Randolph Holland had 12 points for the Royals. Kristopher Smith added 10 points. Andrew Walston had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Murray carries Long Beach St. over Idaho 95-89 in OT
Joel Murray had 28 points as Long Beach State topped Idaho 95-89 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Sports
Northern Colorado edges Pacific 67-65 at Rainbow Classic
Daylen Kountz had 22 points as Northern Colorado narrowly beat Pacific 67-65 in a season opener at the Rainbow Classic on Wednesday.
Sports
Lundy scores 23, Penn State wins in Shrewsberry's debut
Seth Lundy scored 23 points, Sam Sessoms scored 17, and John Harrar added 16 points as Penn State defeated Youngstown State 75-59 on Wednesday night, giving Micah Shrewsberry his first victory as a head coach.
Sports
Nichols III, Richardson rally Central Michigan past Kent St
Freshman Lew Nichols III ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns and Daniel Richardson threw four TD passes as Central Michigan spotted Kent State 14 points before rolling to a 54-30 victory on Wednesday night.
Sports
Ball, LaVine lead Bulls past Mavericks 117-107
There is no secret to Lonzo Ball's improved 3-point shooting. He put the work in, and it's paying off.