INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris had 16 points as Butler beat IUPUI 56-47 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Jayden Taylor had 12 points for Butler. Bryce Nze and Simas Lukosius each had seven rebounds.
B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
