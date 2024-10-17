Nation

Harris says the killing of Sinwar is an opportunity 'to finally end the war in Gaza'

The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 6:34PM

MILWAUKEE — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Thursday the killing of Hamas' top leader, Yahya Sinwar, by Israel ''gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.''

Speaking from a Wisconsin college campus where she was campaigning, Harris said the war ''must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.''

''It is time for the day after to begin,'' she said.

As she arrived to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, protesters shouted outside ''Free, free Palestine.''

Israel says Sinwar was killed in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza. Iaraeli Foreign Minister Katz called Sinwar's killing a ''military and moral achievement for the Israeli army.''

Sinwar was a chief architect of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that precipitated the war and escalating conflicts across the Middle East.

