Wires

Harris says killing of Hamas leader 'gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza'

Harris says killing of Hamas leader 'gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.'

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 6:22PM

MILWAUKEE — Harris says killing of Hamas leader 'gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.'

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Both a father and son are indicted on murder and other charges in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School

Both a father and son are indicted on murder and other charges in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School.

Wires

Cissy Houston, gospel singer and Whitney's mother, celebrated by Dionne Warwick, New Jersey's governor, more at memorial

Wires

Harris says killing of Hamas leader 'gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza'