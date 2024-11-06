WASHINGTON — Harris says after loss to Trump, 'While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign'.
Harris says after loss to Trump, 'While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign'
Harris says after loss to Trump, 'While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign'.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 9:33PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.