Harris puts up 24, Southern Miss defeats Milwaukee 66-65

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Denijay Harris' 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Milwaukee 66-65 on Saturday.
By The Associated Press
Harris hit a 3-pointer and Neftali Alvarez made a layup with 2 seconds left as the Golden Eagles (3-4) rallied from a 65-61 deficit in the final minute.
Jett Montgomery scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Cobie Montgomery finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 10 points.
Themus Fulks led the way for the Panthers (5-4) with 17 points. Milwaukee also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Kentrell Pullian. AJ McKee also had 10 points and eight rebounds.
