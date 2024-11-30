Sports

Harris puts up 24, Southern Miss defeats Milwaukee 66-65

Denijay Harris' 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Milwaukee 66-65 on Saturday.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Denijay Harris' 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Milwaukee 66-65 on Saturday.

Harris hit a 3-pointer and Neftali Alvarez made a layup with 2 seconds left as the Golden Eagles (3-4) rallied from a 65-61 deficit in the final minute.

Jett Montgomery scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Cobie Montgomery finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 10 points.

Themus Fulks led the way for the Panthers (5-4) with 17 points. Milwaukee also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Kentrell Pullian. AJ McKee also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

