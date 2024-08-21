MILWAUKEE — Harris pledges to 'chart a new way forward' in DNC appearance from Milwaukee arena where Trump accepted GOP nomination.
Harris pledges to 'chart a new way forward' in DNC appearance from Milwaukee arena where Trump accepted GOP nomination
Harris pledges to 'chart a new way forward' in DNC appearance from Milwaukee arena where Trump accepted GOP nomination.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 at 1:15AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.