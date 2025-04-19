Harris has 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Baldwin hits pinch-hit single in 8th to help Braves beat Twins 6-4

ATLANTA — Michael Harris II had two hits and two RBIs, Drake Baldwin delivered a game-winning pinch-hit single in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Friday night.
Enyel De Los Santos (1-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings of relief, and Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
Jarred Kelenic homered and Ozzie Albies had two hits and drove in a run for the Braves.
Griffin Jax (0-2) was charged with all four runs in one-third of an inning.
Minnesota's Chris Paddack had his second straight strong start, allowing one run and three hits over five innings.
Trevor Larnach hit a solo home run and Calos Correa had two hits and scored a run for the Twins, who fell to 7-13 on the season.
The Braves trailed 4-1 in the eighth, but six straight batters reached base with one out as Atlanta put together a four-run rally.
Braves starter Bryce Elder gave up four runs in five innings. His ERA stayed at 7.20 through three starts.