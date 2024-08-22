Harris' family members are popping up around Chicago this week during the DNC. Here's who's who

Kerstin, 57, is a film producer and co-founder and CEO of a commercial production company and a creative studio in California. She is attending the Democratic convention and produced a short introductory film about her former husband that was shown before he spoke at the convention on Tuesday night, according to her social media posts. Kerstin and Doug married in 1992 and split in 2009, but remain on good terms. Ella, their daughter, has described the Emhoffs and Harris as a ''three-headed parenting machine.'' Kerstin has stood up for their blended family and recently defended Harris after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance's previous comments resurfaced about ''childless cat ladies'' who run the U.S. government. She also defended Doug after he acknowledged an extramarital affair that he said contributed to the breakup of their marriage.