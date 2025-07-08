Harris English without his caddie who is waiting on visa approval over past drug conviction

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Harris English is spending the next two weeks in the United Kingdom for the Scottish Open and British Open, two tournaments that could be critical in his bid to play in another Ryder Cup.
His caddie, Eric Larson, is stuck at home without being able to obtain a new Electronic Travel Authority visa for travel to the U.K., a regulation that now applies to Americans.
In the meantime, Larson said he has hired London-based Bates Well for legal services, and he has gone through Miami-based VSF Global to fast-track a standard six-month visa. He applied for that two weeks ago and hasn't heard anything.
''I just want to get to the British Open to help Harris,'' Larson said Tuesday evening from his home in Florida.
Larson said he didn't realize he needed the ETA visa until the U.S. Open, and when he filled out the form he was denied. Grounds for refusal include an applicant who has been convicted of a criminal offense in the U.K. or overseas for which they served 12 months or more in prison.
Thirty years ago, Larson pleaded guilty to sending cocaine to friends in the Midwest. Though he wasn't a user or big-time dealer, he spent 10 years and three months in prison and was released from a halfway house in June 2006.
Mark Calcavecchia hired him back and got him on his feet. Since then, Larson worked for three players at the Ryder Cup — Anthony Kim in 2008, Jeff Overton in 2010 and most recently English in 2021.
''I guess the United Kingdom doesn't look highly on his past,'' English said Tuesday at The Renaissance Club. ''And apparently it's a work in progress.''